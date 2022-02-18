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And We Know 2.18.22 FREEDOM front line ATTACKS, Killary LIES, F@lse Fl@gs overseas, W@orld W@r 3 is here! PRAY!
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40 views • February 20, 2022
LT of And We Know.
They are cracking down in Ottowa now on peaceful protestors, the spider web of lies is unraveling on the Clintons, the false flags are hitting in Ukraine, we are in a full out war… war on information and for our very survival.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvanxw-2.18.22-freedom-front-line-attacks-killary-lies-flse-flgs-overseas-wrld-wr-.html
They are cracking down in Ottowa now on peaceful protestors, the spider web of lies is unraveling on the Clintons, the false flags are hitting in Ukraine, we are in a full out war… war on information and for our very survival.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvanxw-2.18.22-freedom-front-line-attacks-killary-lies-flse-flgs-overseas-wrld-wr-.html
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