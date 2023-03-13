Radical Agenda S06E006 – Sorry for the F It, We’ll Do It Live!

I missed you, BitChute! I'd have uploaded sooner, but you may have heard I've been in prison for the last three years.
I just did my first live stream since being released, and I did it with open phones.
Catch my live streams and send Super Chats on Entropy! https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks
We had some audiovisual problems, which I describe in the beginning of the audio. This was marketed as a test stream, so I’ll ask you to pardon the imperfections, but I think many of you will find it worth listening to anyway.
Sign up for my newsletter so you can be notified of what's going on no matter what happens to me on other platforms. I send emails for scheduled livestreams and other announcements.
https://christophercantwell.net/subscribe/
Follow me on
Entropy https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks
Telegram https://t.me/followchris
Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/1Lqmd1jltAvvw0Xvg1bC
Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3106093
RSS https://christophercantwell.net/feed/podcast/
Gab https://gab.com/realChrisCantwell
Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@realChrisCantwell
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realchriscantwell
Substack https://surrealpolitiks.substack.com/
Locals https://locals.com/member/ChrisCantwell
Parler https://parler.com/Cantwell
Odysee https://odysee.com/@ChrisCantwell:9
DLive https://dlive.tv/SurrealPolitiks
JoshWhoTV https://www.joshwhotv.com/plugin/Live/?c=RadicalAgenda
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ChristopherCantwell
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mr8b7UVzfOLH/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.