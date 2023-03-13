Radical Agenda S06E006 – Sorry for the F It, We’ll Do It Live!

I missed you, BitChute! I'd have uploaded sooner, but you may have heard I've been in prison for the last three years.





I just did my first live stream since being released, and I did it with open phones.





Catch my live streams and send Super Chats on Entropy! https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks





We had some audiovisual problems, which I describe in the beginning of the audio. This was marketed as a test stream, so I’ll ask you to pardon the imperfections, but I think many of you will find it worth listening to anyway.





