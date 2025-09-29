CERN, Secret Dimensions, and the Vatican’s Dark Portal Rituals - Victor-Hugo Vaca II





Art is the last bastion of free speech, says Victor-Hugo Vaca II, an artist and the founder of the Modern Art Music Movement. He has dedicated his life to shedding light on the darkness, and he currently lives near the border of Russia, between warzones and hotspots of global conflict. Victor-Hugo is passionate about bringing truth to the light in order to combat globalist deception, and he uses his art as a form of reporting, painting the news, and utilizing his platform to help save humanity. Victor-Hugo says America is the last country standing in the way of the one-world government’s arrival. He also talks about why the former Pope partook in a strange and eerie “portal” ritual at the Vatican in 2024. “It’s all symbolism,” Victor-Hugo says. “They’re trying to get people to change their perception.” He describes this era as the “Age of Deception” and the “Age of the Apocalypse.”









TAKEAWAYS





The world is moving closer to digital slavery





According to some, CERN has identified at least 17 new dimensions





In the near future, the government may implement Project Blue Beam to create mass illusions to manipulate the populace





Victor suggests that the elites may even stage a fake alien invasion to frighten people and force them to comply to the New World Order









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4g6elGI





🔗 CONNECT WITH VICTOR-HUGO VACA II

Website: https://victorhugocollection.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5462997?e9s=src_v1_cmd

X: https://x.com/victorhugovaca





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #victorhugovaca #portal #magic #light #space #futuristic #surreal #endtimes #popefrancis #openportal #multiverse #travel #wanderlust #explore #adventure #art #halflife #mystic #cern #ufo #alien #uap #videogames #gaming #cosplay #vatican #ritual #secretdimensions #evilspirits #mysteries #ufo



