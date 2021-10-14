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Why I'm an anti vaxer - top 10 reasons
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190 views • October 14, 2021
I'm an anti-vaxer now, not controlled opposition AMA ask me anything - YouTube
(also explaining why I write anti vaxer with 1 x, not 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa6jQBF_09U
All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/
OHCHR | Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CrimeOfGenocide.aspx
Number of the beast - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Mark_of_the_beast
REVELATION CHAPTER 13 KJV
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-13/
COVID Live Update: 238,761,035 Cases and 4,869,694 Deaths from the Coronavirus - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Why I don't trust Robert Kennedy, Jr. — Steemit
https://steemit.com/vaccines/@aydansrecovery/why-i-don-t-trust-robert-kennedy-jr-1815d6e0d28b1
Anti-vaxxer – Aydan's Recovery
https://aydansrecovery.wordpress.com/category/anti-vaxxer/
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web2.html
H.R.6666 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/
(20+) Perfect Society | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Perfect-Society-102203344561077
Sign petition: KEEP VACCINATION VOLUNTARY SPECIFICALLY ELECTROPORATION AND GENE DRIVE EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY VACCINES · GoPetition.com
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/keep-vaccination-voluntary-specifically-electroporation-and-gene-drive-extinction-technology-vaccines.html
Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
World - Death rate - Historical Data Graphs per Year
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/g.aspx?c=xx&;v=26
dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
Vaccine hesitancy - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_hesitancy
Not Covid-19 vaccine-mediated but naturally acquired immunity enables herd immunity
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/not-covid-19-vaccine-mediated-but-naturally-acquired-immunity-enables-herd-immunity
Why the ongoing mass vaccination experiment drives a rapid evolutionary response of SARS-CoV-2
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/why-the-ongoing-mass-vaccination-experiment-drives-a-rapid-evolutionary-response-of-sars-cov-2
DVM, PhD | Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Identification and characteristics of vaccine refusers - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19261196/
(also explaining why I write anti vaxer with 1 x, not 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa6jQBF_09U
All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/
OHCHR | Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CrimeOfGenocide.aspx
Number of the beast - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Mark_of_the_beast
REVELATION CHAPTER 13 KJV
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-13/
COVID Live Update: 238,761,035 Cases and 4,869,694 Deaths from the Coronavirus - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Why I don't trust Robert Kennedy, Jr. — Steemit
https://steemit.com/vaccines/@aydansrecovery/why-i-don-t-trust-robert-kennedy-jr-1815d6e0d28b1
Anti-vaxxer – Aydan's Recovery
https://aydansrecovery.wordpress.com/category/anti-vaxxer/
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web2.html
H.R.6666 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/
(20+) Perfect Society | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Perfect-Society-102203344561077
Sign petition: KEEP VACCINATION VOLUNTARY SPECIFICALLY ELECTROPORATION AND GENE DRIVE EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY VACCINES · GoPetition.com
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/keep-vaccination-voluntary-specifically-electroporation-and-gene-drive-extinction-technology-vaccines.html
Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
World - Death rate - Historical Data Graphs per Year
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/g.aspx?c=xx&;v=26
dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
Vaccine hesitancy - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_hesitancy
Not Covid-19 vaccine-mediated but naturally acquired immunity enables herd immunity
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/not-covid-19-vaccine-mediated-but-naturally-acquired-immunity-enables-herd-immunity
Why the ongoing mass vaccination experiment drives a rapid evolutionary response of SARS-CoV-2
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/why-the-ongoing-mass-vaccination-experiment-drives-a-rapid-evolutionary-response-of-sars-cov-2
DVM, PhD | Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Identification and characteristics of vaccine refusers - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19261196/
Keywords
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