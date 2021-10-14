BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why I'm an anti vaxer - top 10 reasons
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
239 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • October 14, 2021
I'm an anti-vaxer now, not controlled opposition AMA ask me anything - YouTube
(also explaining why I write anti vaxer with 1 x, not 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa6jQBF_09U

All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/

OHCHR | Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CrimeOfGenocide.aspx

Number of the beast - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Mark_of_the_beast

REVELATION CHAPTER 13 KJV
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-13/

COVID Live Update: 238,761,035 Cases and 4,869,694 Deaths from the Coronavirus - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Why I don't trust Robert Kennedy, Jr. — Steemit
https://steemit.com/vaccines/@aydansrecovery/why-i-don-t-trust-robert-kennedy-jr-1815d6e0d28b1

Anti-vaxxer – Aydan's Recovery
https://aydansrecovery.wordpress.com/category/anti-vaxxer/

Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web2.html

H.R.6666 - 116th Congress (2019-2020): COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/

(20+) Perfect Society | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Perfect-Society-102203344561077

Sign petition: KEEP VACCINATION VOLUNTARY SPECIFICALLY ELECTROPORATION AND GENE DRIVE EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY VACCINES · GoPetition.com
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/keep-vaccination-voluntary-specifically-electroporation-and-gene-drive-extinction-technology-vaccines.html

Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines

Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures

Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures

World - Death rate - Historical Data Graphs per Year
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/g.aspx?c=xx&;v=26

dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf

Vaccine hesitancy - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaccine_hesitancy

Not Covid-19 vaccine-mediated but naturally acquired immunity enables herd immunity
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/not-covid-19-vaccine-mediated-but-naturally-acquired-immunity-enables-herd-immunity

Why the ongoing mass vaccination experiment drives a rapid evolutionary response of SARS-CoV-2
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/why-the-ongoing-mass-vaccination-experiment-drives-a-rapid-evolutionary-response-of-sars-cov-2

DVM, PhD | Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/

Identification and characteristics of vaccine refusers - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19261196/
Keywords
arrestgenocidenew world ordergeorge sorosmossadherd immunitybill gatespopulation reductionnaturalanti-vaxxerbioweaponfaucireasonsadverse reactions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

Ava Grace
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Scientists Report Underwater Solar Power Generation at 10 Meters

Scientists Report Underwater Solar Power Generation at 10 Meters

Douglas Harrington
Early-onset Type 2 diabetes strikes neurodivergent youth at alarming rates

Early-onset Type 2 diabetes strikes neurodivergent youth at alarming rates

Willow Tohi
U.S. Teen Scientist Develops Model to Predict Health of Aging EV Batteries

U.S. Teen Scientist Develops Model to Predict Health of Aging EV Batteries

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy