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Canik TP9 SFx Signature Series & More
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64 views • March 19, 2021
While covering the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase we stopped by the Canik booth to check out a few pistols including the Canik TP9 SFx Signature Series.
00:00 Intro
00:40 TP9 Elite SC Battle Worn
01:23 TP9 Elite SC Optic
01:59 Signature Series
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
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https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
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CloverTac On Patreon
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Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
00:00 Intro
00:40 TP9 Elite SC Battle Worn
01:23 TP9 Elite SC Optic
01:59 Signature Series
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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