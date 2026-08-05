How to Heal Your Gut in 90 Days with Gabrielle Foppe, PA-C

Can improving your gut health transform your overall health? In this episode, Elaina Mango, Vice President of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, is joined by Physician Assistant Gabrielle Foppe to introduce the center's new 90-Day Gut Repair Therapy Program. They explain why optimal health begins in the digestive system and discuss how poor gut health can contribute to far more than digestive discomfort. Rather than simply masking symptoms, they emphasize identifying and addressing the underlying causes through a structured, natural approach.

Elaina and Gabrielle outline the three-step approach to gut repair: first eliminating unwanted yeast and harmful microbes, then restoring healthy gut bacteria, and finally supporting long-term healing through nutrition and lifestyle changes. They also discuss why simply taking an over-the-counter probiotic is often not enough to fully restore gut health.

The 90-day telehealth program includes comprehensive lab work, medical oversight, prescription medications when appropriate, nutritional guidance, pharmacist consultations, supplements, and a structured eating program designed to support gut healing. View gut health as the foundation for long-term wellness to restore digestive health and improve your overall quality of life.

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To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast.