Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GERMANY OFFICIALLY TAGGED ME NOW AS ENEMY OF THE STATE NO 1
channel image
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
28 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
149 views
Published 20 hours ago

The HD version with attached affidavit and an image of my Illuminati grandfather can be seen for free on my patreon page:

https://www.patreon.com/posts/germany-tagged-1-94455704

This is an exercept from a German TV Show called "WISSEN vor acht" "knowledge before eight". The show gets aired daily at 19:45 o'clock from monday to thursday at the goverment sponsored channel "Das Erste".


Das Erste (German: [das ˈʔeːɐ̯stə]; "The First") is the flagship national television channel of the ARD association of public broadcasting corporations in Germany. Das Erste is jointly operated by the nine regional public broadcasting corporations that are members of the ARD.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Das_Erste


There you go folks this is how important my case is. My Grandfather LACHSTÄDTER,TINO is in the Illuminati and he is controlling everything you see here worldwide via control files with child abuse. He btw looks like a little bit like EPPSTEIN,JEFFREY. Jeffrey of course is not dead he was saved by my grandfather because he also generated control files for the crime cartel. A control file basically is raping a child while a camera is recording.


My affidavit (also attached as a PDF.) Btw. I moved. My new adress is:


Adrian Lachstädter


Bachstraße 27


37574 Einbeck


GERMANY


https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Adrian-Lachstaedter-jit-survey-final-min:f


Google Drive version


https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U4UkMCWC4uxuj44ZLeyxJlVqk-jE4bW-


I SENT MY SIGNED AFFIDAVIT TO THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT!


https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Affidavit-Adrian-Lachstaedter-ICC2022-08-30-20-00-33:5


Svali speaks


Your Freedomwarrior


Adrian aka


[LACHSTÄDTER],ADRIAN


Adrian from the family Lachstädter


Adrian from the family Milosevic

Keywords
newspoliticsciaintelnsatelevisionbroadcastprofessorimplantsclassifiedmkultramindcontroldeepstategchqhivemindtopsecretsupercomputerneurotechnologycrucialprojectmonarchdrkatherinehortonbndbryantewtvshowhypergametheory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket