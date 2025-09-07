Smoke in Kiev after the strikes

Ukrainian channels report that the strike was on the Cabinet of Ministers building on Grushevsky Street in Kiev.

This has not been officially confirmed. But the mayor of Kiev Klitschko stated that there was a strike on the "government building in the Pechersky district."

Update: The fire in the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kiev.

According to MP Zheleznyak, the Prime Minister's office and the government meeting hall are located on the top floor (hit top) of the building.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sviridenko confirmed that "as a result of the UAV crash in Kiev, the cabinet building was damaged."