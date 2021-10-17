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The GREAT DECEPTION, You Better ((( KNOW ))) This ... The OVERLOARDS Reveal themselves..Mark Time (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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351 views • October 17, 2021
Isaiah 30:1 Woe to the rebellious children, saith the LORD, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:
The Deception will be So GREAT that ONLY Being on the ROCK will sustain you.
If you are not in the 100% truth of Jesus Christ, You will not be able to handle what is coming soon on the earth.
The Deception will be So GREAT that ONLY Being on the ROCK will sustain you.
If you are not in the 100% truth of Jesus Christ, You will not be able to handle what is coming soon on the earth.
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