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Zombie super soldiers can walk through glass, levitate, heal instantly. Heather O'Rourke was raped
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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388 views • July 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).

Zombie super soldiers have supernatural abilities to attack and eat humans

The 4 million zombie super soldiers who will be activated by 5G using the Uroboros zombie virus have many abilities, such as:

1) Able to walk through glass doors.
2) Able to levitate.
3) Able to heal themselves instantly like vampires.

Their Illuminati Luciferian Satanism New Age Wicca witch doctrine of human ascension is to ascend humans into a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine AI femtobot nanite Borg hive-mind zombie T-Veronica virus neurolink 5G remote control transhumanism non-souled nephilim, just like they did in Noah’s Atlantis days. The pre-flood Noah’s days humans’ corpses excavated from the melted Antarctic ice are filled with biochemical weapon nanites. Satan Lucifer and the “gay mafia elite” fallen angel ascended master avatars are preparing to start their zombie apocalypse. Their CDC and Michigan State University are creating training videos and online courses for the zombie apocalypse. They are bringing FEMA and police and military together to train for the zombie outbreak. They already got permission from the End Times “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “fallen angel mind-controlled” apostate religious Christians and sinful wicked atheists who watch those zombie movies and play zombie video games, and who are silent and condone the Uroboros virus out of fear of being assassinated, and their families massacred, and place on the top of the list for the FEMA zombie virus, and get ridiculed by all their church donators and Christian book customers and bosses and coworkers and clients and friends as some kind of zombie movie fan delusional psychotic lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. Richard Bay, the CEO of Umbrella corporation, who uses the name Tom Cruise when he stars in Hollywood movies, is always seen on the moon Nazi SS LOC (U.S. Navy Lunar Operations Command) to pick up the adrenochrome children’s blood from the human children farm located there. Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, the Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar, who is the hidden leader of the NSA and who runs the Hillary Clinton Foundation’s CIA global child-trafficking ring, operates the adrenochrome children’s blood farm from the St. Mawgan Royal Air Force base’s underground Draco Nazi 4th Reich base and the LOC. The Umbrella corporation also developed the Uroboros zombie virus and COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine T-Veronica virus. They are trying to start a zombie apocalypse after we real Christian Church Saints “Bride of Christ” finish our warning and are raptured into heaven, and the Holy Spirit is gone from the earth. Heather O'Rourke was killed at 12 years of age by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Steven Spielberg and Henry Winkler raping her. When the Draco avatars sodomize a child, the blood vessels in the anus ruptures, and the feces gets into the blood and poisons them and kills them. 90% of the Hollywood and music industry celebrities have been replaced by these demon spirit entities, and they are above the law and the police cannot touch them. This is why Donald Trump is trying to cause a nuclear war to exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie, but he does not arrest Oprah Winfrey or Hillary Clinton or Katy Perry or all the other New Age Satanist hybrid elite pedophile cannibal feminist Wicca witches.

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
biblejesus christchristjesusvaccinechristianbible prophecyapocalypserevelationcoronaviruscovid-19
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