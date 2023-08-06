Create New Account
BEWARE OF MEGA PREACHERS NOW!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago

I'VE BEEN EXPOSING THESE HYPOCRITES FOR DECADES NOW. SOME LIKE OPRAH AND JOEL OLSTEEN HAD MY VIDEOS PULLED FROM YOUTUBE UNFORTUNATELY. THE SWAGGARTS HAVE IGNORED ME. IN FACT THIS VIDEO OF GRANDSON GABE SWAGGART THEY PULLED FROM THEIR PLATFORM A FEW DAY AFTER IT AIRED. THIS PROVES THEY'RE CONARTISTS AND LIARS. IF YOU SUPPORT AND OF THESE FAKE PREACHERS OR POLITICANS OR THE CORRUPT MSM CIA MEDIA YOU'RE A FOOL. REALIZE NOW AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND WILLBE DESTROYED IN SHORT ORDER...WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

