Gutfeld: It's time to take out cartels in Mexico
37 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published a day ago |

Gutfeld!' panelist weigh in on the growing fentanyl crisis in the United States and Fox News host Greg Gutfeld's suggestion to go after 'protected cartels.' #foxnews #fox #gutfeld

Keywords
current eventscrimemexicocartels

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
