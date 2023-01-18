Ghost Gun Busters: The Biden ATF's Newspeak - 2A For Today!

Biden’s ATF is crafting more legislation. The Ghost Gun Busters are targeting both private citizens and private firearms dealers in the name of regulating ghost guns through the Biden ATF’s Newspeak.





Biden’s ATF and the U.S. Department of Justice are, once again, reenacting George Orwell’s 1984 by manipulating the meaning of words. Now, they are classifying firearm parts as firearms, and changing the definition of “firearm” to “include unfinished pistols that would only require a small amount of time and effort to complete.” And to top it off they want to punish gun manufacturers that sell firearms without serial numbers.





Let's turn to the Constitution and see if we can find where the national government is enumerated power to do that. Can you hear the crickets?





In recent years, we’ve seen the Commie Drug Corp… rather, the Criminal Drug Coalition... I mean, the CDC, change the definition of vaccine, Merriam Webster changed the definition of “anti-vaxxer,” even the Bidet Administration twisted the term “economic recession.” Now, Newspeak is trespassing the firearms industry.





