Mike Lindell: Why Maricopa County Refuses to Turn Over the Routers

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Mike Lindell says that they have all of the cyber evidence and that evidence cannot be altered.
Donald Trump won Maricopa County by "80,000 votes" and he won the state of Arizona by "almost 500,000 votes".
Why is Maricopa County refusing to turn over the routers❓
Mike Lindell says because the routers will show China hacking into the election.