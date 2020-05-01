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Why did Michael Flynn plead guilty?
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10 views • May 01, 2020
Sidney Powell, who is former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s attorney, talks to FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald about the new motion to dismiss the case for egregious government misconduct and in the interest of justice.
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