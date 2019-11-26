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WAGE SLAVERY! MODERN SLAVERY #3!
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19 views • November 26, 2019
An oligopoly over everything you need to live makes you a slave just like they used to have, if it became policy then there would be legal slavery. Socialism and communism are lame.
Special thanks to Kurama!
Check me out on Bitchute! Subscribe everywhere ya jamoke!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
Not on Bitchute? Still on Youtube? It's ok, everyone learns at their own pace.
Special thanks to Kurama!
Check me out on Bitchute! Subscribe everywhere ya jamoke!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wpcky/
Not on Bitchute? Still on Youtube? It's ok, everyone learns at their own pace.
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