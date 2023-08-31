The Rising Communist World Government

November 15th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the intensifying threat of Communism and the One World Government. As Christians, we need to be informed about current events and understand the world as the Bible has described it. Continue to stand strong in the last days and shine the light of Jesus Christ to the lost and the lukewarm.
