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Tarantula Tilt Brush project in VR
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6 views • November 16, 2019
3D Tilt brush project in time lapse of a tarantula. He is able to be moved into different positions like in stop motion. He is just part of a larger project involving prickly pear cactus . Enjoy. If you have questions drop me a line at [email protected]
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