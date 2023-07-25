Corrupt Courts won’t Stop Vote Fraud, but WE can. Here’s How...

Douglas Frank, PhD, is an expert in mathematics and data analysis. In this short video, he describes the content of his presentation at the Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. He describes his ability to easily hack the vote-reporting systems in literally every state in America. He says there is a way for small groups of informed citizens to put a stop to that if they really want to do it. Info at https://redpillexpo.org/.
