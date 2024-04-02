Alex Jones says the Trump Vaccine is Sugar Water - 17th Sept 2020

Joe Rogan told his listeners he was going to get the jab. John Campbell berated those who didn't want it as 'conspiracy theorists' and was even pushing boosters. Jordan Peterson said 'we need to accept lockdowns' and to "get the damn vaccine". Robert Malone told his audience at the height of his popularity that he'd had two Moderna shots. Brett Weinstein said as late as Jan 2024 that if Covid had a do-over and he was in charge, he'd have us lock down harder than we did in 2020. I haven't seen a clip of weinstein promoting the jabs, but I'm guessing with that kind of statement in 2024, that he wouldn't have been sounding much of a warning. Most people don't see these sort of clips and only see these guys coming out against the jab (and making $ millions from their content) and hail them as heroes. When in fact, they'd encouraged 10s of millions of people to get the jab at people's most vulnerable hour. Now they've grouped up to make even more money by pushing the virus theory and products for 'spike removal'.

