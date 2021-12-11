It Far More Likely for Children To Be Hospitalized With Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Than Being Hospitalized With COVID-19

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12/01/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: We know myocarditis is a serious complication that is far more likely to be hospitalized with vaccine induced myocarditis than actually be hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory illness. And the higher risk of virus caused myocarditis in boys must be related in some fashion to puberty and androgens and their effects on the heart.