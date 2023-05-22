Create New Account
Tribute to Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th.
FreedomNews
Published 17 hours ago

It is with sadness, yet great appreciation, that we pay tribute to an amazing man and doctor, Dr. Rashid Buttar, who passed away on May 18th. Rashid was a fearless and tireless advocate of health freedom and
speaking truth to power, and he had an immense impact on helping the world understand the power of their bodies to heal, from literally anything.

Dr Rashid Buttar was a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

His life work was to encourage, build and cure people.

He will leave a huge hole in the hearts of people who knew him.

