ACE2 genetic variants [ASHKENAZI NOT AFFECTED BY C0VID UPTAKE TO ACE2 RECEPTORS]Without Germ Theory i still think this holds significance...ASHKENAZI NOT AFFECTED BY C0VID UPTAKE TO ACE2 RECEPTORSACE2 genetic variants may influence coronavirus disease progressionNATO (Run By Ashkenazi “Jews” or Khazarian Mafia) Provoking WW With Russia______________The Hidden History Of The Rothschild Khazarian Mafia100-800 AD – an incredibly Evil Society Emerges in Khazaria:Khazarians develop into a nation ruled by an evil king, who had ancient Babylonian black arts, occult oligarchs serving as his court. During this time, Khazarians become known to surrounding countries as thieves, murderers, road bandits, and for assuming the identities of those travelers they murdered as a normal occupational practice and way of life.STAR OF DAVID AL-ROY Imposed Upon The People Of Israel By Rothschild When He Purchased Israel In 1948. Their symbol is 2 overlapping triangels known as the Morgan David or Star of David. Not the David of the Bible or Qu’ran, but of David Al-roy a 12th century false prophet.Before he became known a David Al-roy his name was Menahem born in Khazaria (Caucasus Mountains). His father, Solomon Ben Duji began this movement by sending letters to the “jews” stating that Palestine was their birthright, he later took the name Elijah and said his son was the Messiah.In 1527 the Jews of Prague began to use the Star of David (David Al-roy) as their Flag a pentagram or “Seal of Solomon” Later used by Freemason/Zionist Theodor Herzl in 1898 at the start of the modern Zionist Movement.800 AD – The Ultimatum is delivered by Russia and other surrounding nations:The leaders of the surrounding nations, especially Russia, have had so many years of complaints by their citizens that, as a group, they deliver an ultimatum to the Khazarian king. They send a communique to the Khazarian king that he must choose one of the three Abrahamic religions for his people, and make it his official state religion and require all Khazarian citizens to practice it, and socialize all Khazarian children to practice that faith.The Khazarian king was given a choice between Islam, Christianity and Judaism. The Khazarian king chose Judaism, and promised to stay within the requirements laid out by the surrounding confederacy of nations led by the Russian czar. Despite his agreement and promise, the Khazarian king and his inner circle of oligarchs kept practicing ancient Babylonian black-magic, also known as Secret Satanism. This Secret Satanism involved occult ceremonies featuring child sacrifice, after “bleeding them out”, drinking their blood and eating their hearts.