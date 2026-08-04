RESURRECTION & TURN The WORLD UPSIDE DOWN= MEANING The SAME THING! The Mystery of ETERNAL Existence

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THERE ARE No Words That Convey the GRATITUDE I Have For the LORD and The TRUTH Of KNOWING...
Matthew 13
16 But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear. 17 For truly I tell you, many prophets and righteous people longed to see what you see but did not see it, and to hear what you hear but did not hear it.