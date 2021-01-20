© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Bennett (CHINA'S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OF DOMINION)
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • January 20, 2021
take a listen and enjoy the ride.
If you would like to donate to LNM Radio you can do it on the Late Night In The Midlands Show page https://wcetfm.com/shows/late-night-in-the-midlands/
Late Night in the Midlands is hosted by Michael Vara live weeknights at 9:pm eastern on wcetradio.com
Terror financing expert, Scott Bennett was part of the analytics team that examined the Dominion Server seized by DOD military personnel in Frankfurt, Germany. Scott's phone # is 925-391-0407 in California. Arizona Rep. Gosar's staff interviewed Scott and verified the facts.
Scott Bennett's disclosures are devastating --- China's Vice President and Mayor of Beijing orchestrated the purchase of the DOMINION Election Software Co. for $400 MILLION on October 8, 2020 through a shell corporation set up by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) shell corporation called STAPLE STREET CAPITAL.
You read that right. THREE Weeks before the election, China assumed principle ownership of the Dominion company running elections in 29 of the United States, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Mexico--
Expert testimony by his team proves foreign interference and vote manipulation by China on election night beyond any shadow of doubt.
If you would like to donate to LNM Radio you can do it on the Late Night In The Midlands Show page https://wcetfm.com/shows/late-night-in-the-midlands/
Late Night in the Midlands is hosted by Michael Vara live weeknights at 9:pm eastern on wcetradio.com
Terror financing expert, Scott Bennett was part of the analytics team that examined the Dominion Server seized by DOD military personnel in Frankfurt, Germany. Scott's phone # is 925-391-0407 in California. Arizona Rep. Gosar's staff interviewed Scott and verified the facts.
Scott Bennett's disclosures are devastating --- China's Vice President and Mayor of Beijing orchestrated the purchase of the DOMINION Election Software Co. for $400 MILLION on October 8, 2020 through a shell corporation set up by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) shell corporation called STAPLE STREET CAPITAL.
You read that right. THREE Weeks before the election, China assumed principle ownership of the Dominion company running elections in 29 of the United States, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Mexico--
Expert testimony by his team proves foreign interference and vote manipulation by China on election night beyond any shadow of doubt.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.