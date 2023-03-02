The fighters of the PMC "Wagner" defeated the "Boris Johnson" group, which is part of the 24th OMBR, near Bakhmut .
"The unit held a large stronghold in the forest. When they were hit, this flag was found.ㅤ
The "Orchestra" fighter said that Ukrainian soldiers often use pro-Western themes, which is why the units have similar names.
