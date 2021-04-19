11 Years After The G20 Ontario Once AGAIN Becomes A Police State BUT COPS ARE REFUSING ENFORCEMENT!!

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Police in Ontario are now refusing to enforce new Draconian lockdown measure announced by premiere Doug Ford because they violate the basic civil liberties that Canadians have come to cherish. Nearly 11 years ago now the G20 came to Toronto where police brutally violated our rights, a class action lawsuit was launched and the police were ordered to pay $16.5M in compensation to those who fell victims to the police force that weekend. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest lockdown measure in Ontario, why the police are refusing to enforce it and what most importantly what YOU should do when walking outside and faced with a thug in uniform who demands to see your papers.
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Sources:
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/full-list-of-new-covid-19-emergency-restrictions-in-ontario-1.5390803
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canadian-cops-refuse-enforce-ontarios-new-police-state-covid-lockdown-laws
https://www.wrps.on.ca/en/news/wrps-response-to-new-provincial-covid-19-regulations.aspx
https://www.peterboroughpolice.com/en/news/peterborough-police-response-to-new-provincial-covid-19-regulations.aspx
https://www.guelphpolice.ca/en/new-measures-announced-today.aspx#
https://twitter.com/S_Williams001/status/1383253758872723460
https://www.ottawapolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?newsId=e301890b-d5c4-405b-aaf2-08f90cfae654
https://www.narcity.com/en-ca/news/ontarios-stayathome-order-doug-ford-reverses-new-policing-powers
Into The Fire - Full Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zejD0UkMGGY&;t=1s&ab_channel=PressForTruth
https://www.g-20classactionsettlement.ca/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/settlement-class-action-g20-summit-1.5689329
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