Helicopter Crash Near Huntington Beach Injures Five | Emergency Response
Helicopter Crash Near Huntington Beach Injures Five | Emergency Response

Five people were injured when a helicopter spun out of control and crashed near Huntington Beach, California, on October 12, 2025. The crash caused property damage and prompted evacuations. Authorities and NTSB are investigating. Follow for the latest updates.

#HuntingtonBeach #HelicopterCrash #NTSB #CaliforniaNews #EmergencyResponse #AviationSafety #BreakingNews #CrashInvestigation

helicopter crashpublic safetylocal newshuntington beachemergency responseaviation safetyntsb investigationcalifornia accidentcrash victims
