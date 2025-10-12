© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helicopter Crash Near Huntington Beach Injures Five | Emergency Response
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Five people were injured when a helicopter spun out of control and crashed near Huntington Beach, California, on October 12, 2025. The crash caused property damage and prompted evacuations. Authorities and NTSB are investigating. Follow for the latest updates.
Hashtags
#HuntingtonBeach #HelicopterCrash #NTSB #CaliforniaNews #EmergencyResponse #AviationSafety #BreakingNews #CrashInvestigation