🇵🇸🇮🇱 Journalist Says IDF Double Crossed Civilians

Journalist explain how Israel IDF double cross the Palestinian into moving from north Gaza to the South Gaza and then Bombed the Civilians vehicles that killed women and babies including press.
Why on earth would one believe the Israelis about anything, they lie as a matter of course...
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.