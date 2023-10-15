Create New Account
🇵🇸🇮🇱 Journalist Says IDF Double Crossed Civilians
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Journalist explain how Israel IDF double cross the Palestinian into moving from north Gaza to the South Gaza and then Bombed the Civilians vehicles that killed women and babies including press.

Why on earth would one believe the Israelis about anything, they lie as a matter of course...


Source @Real World News

