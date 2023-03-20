Walter Veith - Big Bang or Big GOD

Was it the irrepressible force of a big bang that brought forth the universe and triggered the development of life? Or is this old, holy book right whose mysterious 66 writings begin with the simple words: In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth? Evolution or creation: two world views that could hardly be more diverse, with far-reaching consequences for mankind. This event is a clear plea for the fact that man is not a product of chance but carries the ingenious handwriting of a loving creator. It is time for a new enlightenment, one that makes sense instead of robbing it, one that does not take God from us but brings Him back.



