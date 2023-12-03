LOVE THE TRUTH - TRUE WORLD HISTORY - THE NEPHILIM

Genesis 6:4 - Fallen Angels and the origins of the Nephilim
Mankind's 3 rebellions: Gen 3 (Adam & Eve), Gen 6 (Fallen Angels), Gen 10 (Tower of Babel)
The Book of Enoch - known in Jesus' time, lost to history, rediscovered for our generation
Evidence of giant Nephilim throughout the world (kept hidden by those in charge)
Mystery Babylon's plans for Mankind's 4th Rebellion
