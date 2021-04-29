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Downfall of Satan
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14 views • April 29, 2021
Samhain VI: Downfall of Satan [2017] continues our longest-running sequence by discussing Yahweh's Truth, Covenant People's Books and Pastor Visser's removal from Euro Folk Radio before proving Lucifer is a literal adversary. This somber livestream provides an overview on the entire Pagan Holiday series ( from Greenman of Death to Obie & Viss ) and also provides updates on Covenant People's Ministry.
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