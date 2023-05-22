Create New Account
Truckin 4 Troops Scott Mallary Offers VA and Post-Military Support for Veterans Nationwide
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

Scott Mallary has a special mission: helping American military service members and their families however he can. He founded Truckin 4 Troops, which helps thousands of veterans and their families get the help they need after returning from their dangerous and often damaging missions. Scott explains how he kick-started his organization and why it’s important to keep serving America’s most selfless heroes. “They gave everything,” he shares. “I felt like I had to do the same.” Truckin 4 Troops helps service members deal with the difficulties of the VA, and they also aid them in adapting to their post-military lives, sometimes with difficult and life-altering injuries like limb loss. 



TAKEAWAYS


Many service members go through difficult periods of time following their return from deployment and they need support


Scott has helped veterans get great deals on vehicles


One of the first things Scott did to encourage troops was donate iPod shuffles to VAs for service members loaded with patriotic songs


Donate to Truckin 4 Troops so they can continue supporting American service members nationwide



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Memorial Day Video: https://bit.ly/3VEWXPp 

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to 55444

Truckin 4 Troops Store: https://t4t.store/

Gary Sinise Raises Money for Veterans: https://bit.ly/3BE4epb


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUCKIN 4 TROOPS

Website: https://truckin4troops.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truckin4Troops/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truckin4troopsinc/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/truckin4troops

YouTube: https://www.youtTruckin4Troopsube.com/truckin4troops 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
americafreedomsnavyarmyvamarinesairfaretina griffincounter culture mom showtruckin 4 troopsscott mallarypost-militarysupport for veterans nationwide

