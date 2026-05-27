Pomegranate: Your Heart's New Best Friend?

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- Meta-analysis found pomegranate supplementation significantly lowered blood pressure and improved cardiovascular inflammatory health markers outcomes.
- Researchers analyzed randomized trials using juices, extracts, seed oils, across diverse adult populations globally successfully.
- Punicalagin mimics ACE inhibitors, reducing angiotensin II production, promoting vasodilation, while suppressing inflammatory NF-κB signaling.
- Studies reported improved IL-6 and ICAM-1 levels, though varying dosages and durations limited long-term conclusions.
- Researchers recommend pomegranate alongside anti-inflammatory foods, emphasizing supplementation complements medications rather than replacing prescribed treatments.
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