Russia developed laser weapons capable of automatically shooting down drones in a fraction of a second
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
277 views • 24 hours ago

Russia has developed laser weapons capable of automatically shooting down drones in a fraction of a second

Its operation was demonstrated at a test range — in less than half a second, the "Posokh" laser system independently destroyed a drone. In the coming years, such systems may be widely deployed in addition to air defense systems.

Adding:

The US has removed Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa from the list of particularly dangerous global terrorists, the State Department reported.

The statement clarifies that he was previously known as Muhammad al-Julani. In addition, sanctions have been lifted on Syria's Minister of Interior Anas Hassan Hattab.

According to the State Department, this decision is related to "recognizing the progress made by the Syrian leadership after Bashar al-Assad's departure and more than half a century of repression under his regime."

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council also lifted sanctions against al-Sharaa and Hattab.

Reuters reported that Sharaa agreed to the deployment of US troops in Damascus, but Syrian official media denied this.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
