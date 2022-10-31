TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ Part 2 of 3, Oct. 30. More Scary Stuff...!

Truth vs. NEW$ Part 2 of 3 (30 Oct. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn and David Kenney.

The latest polls are showing that Catholics are turning Republican at an astounding rate, aggravated over the enthusiasm Democrats are showing for taking the lives of the unborn. (Similarly for Hispanics, who are also largely Catholic.).

And this is true in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania--just 10 days from the 8 November midterm elections.

GOP Representative Ralph Norman (SC) has observed that everybody knows Joe Biden is not running the country, where he suspects that Barack Obama and Eric Holder are among those holding the reins--and that once they take back control of the House, impeachment is not a promising option because the result--Kamala Harris--would be even worse. ...driving our yellow school bus - into a ditch.





Putin's 7 Point "Valdai Speech" shows his rational mind in this insane irrational world, as analyzed by Joachim Hagopian.... ( Most excellent!)

Does the US plan a Blitz Nuclear Strike against the Kremlin soon?

What's up with Finland?

The FBI is asking for 66 years to release the contents of the Seth Rich computer, which is stunning but explicable (because the contents would reveal how the DNC cheated Bernie Sanders out of the 2016 nomination).

Paul Pelosi appears to have been in a riff with a male prostitute associate in his $6m home in San Francisco, a scandal so perverse and salacious that it will not calm down until long after the midterms and which exposes the Democrats on a multitude of intolerable issues.