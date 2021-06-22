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Regret Taking the Vaccine -- Now What?
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350 views • June 22, 2021
As we're learning more about the truth regarding Covid 19 vaccines, millions of Americans are having second thoughts about its effectiveness and safety. We're losing trust in the CDC, FDA, NIH, and WHO, especially since Anthony Fauci has been exposed as a liar. Dr. Len and Francesco share stories about what many "vaccinated" people now think about the vaccine. Conflicts of interest, massive censorship, outright lies, peer pressure, fear and ignorance have been the tools of deception.
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