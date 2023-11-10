Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Refute Anti-Semitism within the Church (Part 1)
channel image
The Berean Call
137 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-perry-trotter-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


On our program today and next week, I have the pleasure of talking with a friend of mine named Perry Trotter. Perry resides in New Zealand, although he’s spent some of his time in Israel. And I met Perry in 2012 when I was on a speaking tour throughout New Zealand, and we were brought together by a mutual friend who told me that Perry had a unique ministry. Well, as Perry and I sat at lunch and he shared what he was doing, my first thought was the term “unique” to describe his ministry was just a huge understatement. Perry, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonperry trotter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket