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Top banking executive suspended 'for telling the truth' about global warming: Bolt⚡️
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333 views • May 25, 2022
May 24, 2022 Sky News host Andrew Bolt says a top banking executive was suspended "all because he told the truth about global warming".
HSBC suspended Stuart Kirk following a presentation he gave at a Financial Times conference last week in London in which he said climate change was not a “financial risk that we need to worry about”.
"This is why, of course, so many people believe in the great global warming scare because it's so dangerous to tell people the plain, cool facts," Mr Bolt said.
https://twitter.com/Bolt_RSS/status/1529316621495549954 ⚡️
http://turble.blogspot.com/2013/07/professor-murry-salby-vs-university-of.html
http://www.lavoisier.com.au/articles/greenhouse-science/climate-change/climategate-emails.pdf
HSBC suspended Stuart Kirk following a presentation he gave at a Financial Times conference last week in London in which he said climate change was not a “financial risk that we need to worry about”.
"This is why, of course, so many people believe in the great global warming scare because it's so dangerous to tell people the plain, cool facts," Mr Bolt said.
https://twitter.com/Bolt_RSS/status/1529316621495549954 ⚡️
http://turble.blogspot.com/2013/07/professor-murry-salby-vs-university-of.html
http://www.lavoisier.com.au/articles/greenhouse-science/climate-change/climategate-emails.pdf
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