© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Face The UN G20 Bioweapons Climate Hell!
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • November 01, 2021
As CNN declared "UN warns that world risks becoming 'uninhabitable hell' for millions unless leaders take climate action". The elite are pulling out all the stops. On the heels of the covid lock downs they are already instigating the next phase of their totalitarian plan. Climate change will be used to further fracture civilization into countless herds of sheep begging to comply to the elite's psychotic control madness.
https://www.banned.video/
https://www.banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.