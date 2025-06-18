🇨🇦 Hope for Canada in Challenging Times | Pastor Chris Mathis on Revival, National Unity & More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*
Is there still hope for Canada? Pastor Chris Mathis believes *yes!* In this powerful conversation, he unpacks the spiritual hunger rising across the nation, the reality behind Alberta’s frustration, and how *you* can be a part of a redemptive plan for our land.
👉 Be encouraged, stirred, and reminded that *Canada still has great promise*.
*In this episode:*
* The story of Nikki Mathis' shocking detention during COVID—and how their family stood in faith
* Alberta's growing cry for justice, economic fairness & national recognition
* How the Church must respond to moral challenges like MAiD expansion
* Real revival happening now at Summit Church—miracles, salvations & youth awakenings
* Why compassion, humility, and courage are keys to cultural impact
*Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this video with friends who care about Canada’s future.*
🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:
Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source\_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787\&source\_type=em
*FIND US AT:*
🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO
📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
#HopeForCanada #RevivalInCanada #FaithAndFreedom #SummitChurch #ChrisMathis #FayteneTV #PrayForCanada #ChurchInAction #NationalUnity #FaithTV #CanadaRevival