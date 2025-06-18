🇨🇦 Hope for Canada in Challenging Times | Pastor Chris Mathis on Revival, National Unity & More

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





Is there still hope for Canada? Pastor Chris Mathis believes *yes!* In this powerful conversation, he unpacks the spiritual hunger rising across the nation, the reality behind Alberta’s frustration, and how *you* can be a part of a redemptive plan for our land.





👉 Be encouraged, stirred, and reminded that *Canada still has great promise*.





*In this episode:*





* The story of Nikki Mathis' shocking detention during COVID—and how their family stood in faith

* Alberta's growing cry for justice, economic fairness & national recognition

* How the Church must respond to moral challenges like MAiD expansion

* Real revival happening now at Summit Church—miracles, salvations & youth awakenings

* Why compassion, humility, and courage are keys to cultural impact





