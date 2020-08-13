© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marxist Lucifer King
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • August 13, 2020
Authorized1769
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5DGyl4ym9UNrxCTSW3ND0A
Proof that MLK openly denied the virgin birth, sonship, deity, and resurrection of Christ and is now known to have been a serial adulterer and communist. Marxist Lucifer King is not a Christian role model. He is not even a Christian but a false prophet.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5DGyl4ym9UNrxCTSW3ND0A
Proof that MLK openly denied the virgin birth, sonship, deity, and resurrection of Christ and is now known to have been a serial adulterer and communist. Marxist Lucifer King is not a Christian role model. He is not even a Christian but a false prophet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.