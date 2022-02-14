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Ivermectin's A Cancer Killer, Why Would Fraudci & CDC & FDA Lie To Us? They Should Be In Jail
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151 views • February 14, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Ivermectin info forwarded to me from @clarkzkent on Freedom Social - https://freedom.social/profile/clarkzkent
Ivermectin not only beats virus, it's also a cancer killer - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Search NIH website for Ivermectin and cancer - https://search.nih.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;affiliate=nih&query=ivermectin+and+cancer&commit=Search
Trump was right again - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10506599/Hillary-Clintons-campaign-paid-tech-firm-infiltrate-Trump-Tower-White-House-servers.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa police chief worked for vaxx company - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81750/ottawa-police-chief-worked-for-company-that-built-vaccine-tracking-system-for.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Judge orders man to not discuss vaccine with son - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vaccine-social-media-court-1.6345167?ref_src=aimlessnews
This guy is bugging out while he still can - https://newspunch.com/moderna-ceo-just-dumped-400-million-in-stock-and-deleted-his-twitter-account/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rats are leaving the ship - https://twitter.com/iansmithfitness/status/1492565800175259655?ref_src=aimlessnews
Houston mayor is whacked - https://twitter.com/KamVTV/status/1492181103909773316?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia goes full dictator, everyone must be vaxxed to work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-democrats-introduce-bill-requiring-mandatory-vaccine-for-every-employee-in-private-business/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile, sane countries are ending everything - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/norway-cancels-all-remaining-covid-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has a statement - https://twitter.com/TyCardon/status/1492267716941598725?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/think-the-ladders-shift-is-over/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies part 2 - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/i-will-never-tire-of-watching-this/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Right Said Fred - 'We're All Criminals - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMORdmG-jgA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Ivermectin info forwarded to me from @clarkzkent on Freedom Social - https://freedom.social/profile/clarkzkent
Ivermectin not only beats virus, it's also a cancer killer - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Search NIH website for Ivermectin and cancer - https://search.nih.gov/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&;affiliate=nih&query=ivermectin+and+cancer&commit=Search
Trump was right again - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10506599/Hillary-Clintons-campaign-paid-tech-firm-infiltrate-Trump-Tower-White-House-servers.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ottawa police chief worked for vaxx company - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81750/ottawa-police-chief-worked-for-company-that-built-vaccine-tracking-system-for.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Judge orders man to not discuss vaccine with son - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vaccine-social-media-court-1.6345167?ref_src=aimlessnews
This guy is bugging out while he still can - https://newspunch.com/moderna-ceo-just-dumped-400-million-in-stock-and-deleted-his-twitter-account/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Rats are leaving the ship - https://twitter.com/iansmithfitness/status/1492565800175259655?ref_src=aimlessnews
Houston mayor is whacked - https://twitter.com/KamVTV/status/1492181103909773316?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia goes full dictator, everyone must be vaxxed to work - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-democrats-introduce-bill-requiring-mandatory-vaccine-for-every-employee-in-private-business/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile, sane countries are ending everything - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/norway-cancels-all-remaining-covid-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has a statement - https://twitter.com/TyCardon/status/1492267716941598725?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/think-the-ladders-shift-is-over/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies part 2 - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/i-will-never-tire-of-watching-this/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Right Said Fred - 'We're All Criminals - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMORdmG-jgA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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