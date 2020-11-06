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YOUR “GET OUT OF LOCKDOWN” CARD
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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240 views • November 06, 2020
Another excellent video by Bee.

Please share as you see fit.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTO3IafZing&;feature=youtu.be

The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]
Book of evidences: [email protected]
Docs/Text to copy and paste: http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08Conditional
Notice of Acceptance of second lockdownREMOVAL OF IMPLIED RIGHTS OF ACCESSARTICLE 61 MAGNA CARTA 1215 http://www.coulteraction.com/conditional-notice

Telegram group: https://t.me/CLCGB

Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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