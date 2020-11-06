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YOUR “GET OUT OF LOCKDOWN” CARD
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240 views • November 06, 2020
Another excellent video by Bee.
Please share as you see fit.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTO3IafZing&;feature=youtu.be
The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]
Book of evidences: [email protected]
Docs/Text to copy and paste: http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08Conditional
Notice of Acceptance of second lockdownREMOVAL OF IMPLIED RIGHTS OF ACCESSARTICLE 61 MAGNA CARTA 1215 http://www.coulteraction.com/conditional-notice
Telegram group: https://t.me/CLCGB
Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
Please share as you see fit.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTO3IafZing&;feature=youtu.be
The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]
Book of evidences: [email protected]
Docs/Text to copy and paste: http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08Conditional
Notice of Acceptance of second lockdownREMOVAL OF IMPLIED RIGHTS OF ACCESSARTICLE 61 MAGNA CARTA 1215 http://www.coulteraction.com/conditional-notice
Telegram group: https://t.me/CLCGB
Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
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