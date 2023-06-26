Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Calm Before the Storm - Independence Day Tribute
channel image
Insight
1 Subscribers
86 views
Published Yesterday

And to think, this wasn't that long ago!

Then: Calm Before the Storm, Independence Day Tribute. First two years accomplishments.

Now: You decide. Compare accomplishments to today's very stark contrast.


A call to Create Memes About DJT Accomplishments:

(Note: The Biden WH is rewriting the URL below to BREAK it. Upon 404 error, paste/go again.)

Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 58ea93 No.5629243         3030

Mar 11 2019 17:33:31 (EST)

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/the-historic-results-of-president-donald-j-trumps-first-two-years-in-office/       
Memes, Memes, and more Memes.
#WAKEUPAMERICA
#FACTSMATTER
#SAVEAMERICA
#UNITEDNOTDIVIDED
#WWG1WGA
Q

Original video upload:
https://odysee.com/@Cranker:6/q-calm-before-the-storm-tribute-4th-of:f

Also see Rumble: @Q Great Awakening Meme Videos

Keywords
trumptreasonmilitaryfbiqanonciadeep-stateinsurrectionglobalistwardojbidenqjusticecoupseditionpedo45stormgitmoredpillcogjuly4cic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket