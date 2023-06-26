And to think, this wasn't that long ago!
Then: Calm Before the Storm, Independence Day Tribute. First two years accomplishments.
Now: You decide. Compare accomplishments to today's very stark contrast.
A call to Create Memes About DJT Accomplishments:
(Note: The Biden WH is rewriting the URL below to BREAK it. Upon 404 error, paste/go again.)
Q !!mG7VJxZNCI ID: 58ea93 No.5629243 3030
Mar 11 2019 17:33:31 (EST)
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/the-historic-results-of-president-donald-j-trumps-first-two-years-in-office/
Memes, Memes, and more Memes.
#WAKEUPAMERICA
#FACTSMATTER
#SAVEAMERICA
#UNITEDNOTDIVIDED
#WWG1WGA
Q
Original video upload:
https://odysee.com/@Cranker:6/q-calm-before-the-storm-tribute-4th-of:f
Also see Rumble: @Q Great Awakening Meme Videos
