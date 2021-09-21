© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 'VACCINES' ARE INJURING & MURDERING MILLIONS OF PEOPLE
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • September 21, 2021
This video is a look at a few of the millions of people that are being seriously injured after allowing themselves to be health raped at the hands of the American Murder Association.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.