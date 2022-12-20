Create New Account
Dr. McCullough Calls for Backpay, Research into Injuries After House Passes Bill to Rescind Military Vax Mandates
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
"I think it [defense bill] should be much broader," expressed Dr. McCullough.

"I think there should be attention put on a complete analysis of the DMED data ... vaccine injuries, compensation for vaccine deaths. We heard today in our session from Lieutenant Colonel Long, flight surgeon, there have been more military deaths directly due to the vaccine than there have ever been with COVID."

Dr. McCullough has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he serves as Chief Scientific Officer.

https://twc.health/

https://rumble.com/v21i1d4-dr.-mccullough-calls-for-backpay-research-into-injuries.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

