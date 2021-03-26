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Handguns/Pistols 101: Three Ways to Grip Your Gun [Two-Handed Precision, CQB & One Handed]
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88 views • March 26, 2021
Today, our certified firearms instructor will cover how to safely and effectively grip your semiauto handgun/pistol using two hands and one hand. We will cover gripping for precision and sport shooting as well as for CQB/combat and self-defense.
ALWAYS PLACE SAFETY FIRST DURING TRAINING!
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Handgun Aiming & Sight Picture: https://youtu.be/KCa6jcfTlys
How to Safely Load and Unload a Semi-Auto Pistol and Magazine: https://youtu.be/5kO5hOR1KsU
ATTRIBUTION:
Audio (Snack Time By The green Orbs) https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music?ar=1597263040086&;nv=1
TAGS:
How to properly Grip a handgun,proper pistol grip,handgun basics,handgun grip,combat grip,how to grip a handgun,beginner target shooting,pistol recoil control,how to shoot a pistol,the hand gun grip,the basics of gun handling,shooting tips,keys to pistol shooting success,handgun grip leverage,mastering the handgun grip,handgun grip pressure,handgun grip safety,handgun grip control,handgun grip techniques,handgun grip training, shoot pistol one hand,
ALWAYS PLACE SAFETY FIRST DURING TRAINING!
1. Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
2. Keep the gun pointed in a safe direction at all times.
3. Do not point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
4. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are on target and ready to fire.
5. Always positively identify your target before firing.
6. Be aware of what is in front, behind and to the sides of your target.
7. Use a holster when carrying a “loaded” handgun.
8. Keep firearms out of the reach of small children.
9. Always use the correct ammunition for your gun.
10. Train hard, stay safe and have fun!
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Handgun Aiming & Sight Picture: https://youtu.be/KCa6jcfTlys
How to Safely Load and Unload a Semi-Auto Pistol and Magazine: https://youtu.be/5kO5hOR1KsU
ATTRIBUTION:
Audio (Snack Time By The green Orbs) https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music?ar=1597263040086&;nv=1
TAGS:
How to properly Grip a handgun,proper pistol grip,handgun basics,handgun grip,combat grip,how to grip a handgun,beginner target shooting,pistol recoil control,how to shoot a pistol,the hand gun grip,the basics of gun handling,shooting tips,keys to pistol shooting success,handgun grip leverage,mastering the handgun grip,handgun grip pressure,handgun grip safety,handgun grip control,handgun grip techniques,handgun grip training, shoot pistol one hand,
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