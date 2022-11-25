Dr David Martin: Hundreds of Millions incapacitated by mRNA Bioweapon | Man in America

MAN IN AMERICA interviews Dr. David Martin about the recent documentary Died Suddenly.
If about 3 billion people took mRNA shots, and 7 to 15% of the batches had severe adverse events, that's around 300 million people with permanent death and disability.
And, as Dr. David Martin explains, if those 300 million people now require the 24/7 care of other individuals, that's another 300 million people dedicated to their care. "So, we're talking about 600 million people incapacitated."
3.5 BILLION could be injured or killed by the jab. Are YOU ready? —Dr. David Martin interview
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v1wr1hc-3.5-billion-could-be-injured-or-killed-by-the-jab.-are-you-ready-dr.-david-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=21
