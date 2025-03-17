Corruption's Last Stand - Can Judges Save the Democrats?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 17, 2025 - As their schemes fail one-by-one, the Deep State has just one card left to play: lawfare. Activist Democrat judges are stopping Trump by slapping temporary restraining orders on his policies at a breakneck pace. Democrats are now the party without a plan except to protect criminals and corruption.
